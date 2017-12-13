Investors Hit Back At Crypto Co.'s Bid To Force Arbitration

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 2:10 PM EDT) -- Centra Tech investors pushed back in Florida federal court Monday against the now-defunct cryptocurrency company's bid to force into arbitration their claims that it fraudulently raised $32 million in an initial coin offering, arguing that they never saw or signed an arbitration agreement. Centra argued last month that nearly all of the named plaintiffs had to waive their rights to a class action in order to buy into its cryptocurrency debit card concept, known as Centra Card, and that two other named investors have acknowledged selling their coins for a profit and have therefore suffered no harm. But the investors said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS