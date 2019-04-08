Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Franchise Financier Seeks Quick Win In $20M Loan Suit

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 4:05 PM EDT) -- A company that specializes in lending money to franchise restaurants has asked an Ohio federal court for a quick win in its suit claiming that a group of Pizza Hut, Rally's Hamburgers and Checkers franchisees have failed to make payments on nearly $20 million of loans.

First Franchise Capital Corp. said in its Monday motion for summary judgment that the operators of 70 fast-food restaurants in four states have breached their master loan agreement by failing to make payments or properly run their franchises. Ronak Foods Management LLC and Pandya Restaurants LLC, both owned by Jignesh N. Pandya, and a string...

Case Information

Ohio Southern

Contract: Other

April 8, 2019

