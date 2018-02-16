Barr, Mueller Broke Rule, Beat Sanctions In Russian Troll Suit

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 11:53 PM EDT) -- U.S. Attorney General William Barr and special counsel Robert Mueller violated a court rule when they made extrajudicial statements about a Russian company accused of funding a 2016 disinformation campaign during the presidential election, but they do not deserve sanctions, a D.C. federal judge said in an order unsealed Monday. Barr and Mueller broke local Rule 57.7 in the March special counsel report when they made public claims about Concord Management & Consulting LLC, which is charged with thwarting enforcement of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, that were not in the indictment against it, U.S. District Judge Dabney L. Friedrich ruled...

