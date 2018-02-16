Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Barr, Mueller Broke Rule, Beat Sanctions In Russian Troll Suit

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 11:53 PM EDT) -- U.S. Attorney General William Barr and special counsel Robert Mueller violated a court rule when they made extrajudicial statements about a Russian company accused of funding a 2016 disinformation campaign during the presidential election, but they do not deserve sanctions, a D.C. federal judge said in an order unsealed Monday.

Barr and Mueller broke local Rule 57.7 in the March special counsel report when they made public claims about Concord Management & Consulting LLC, which is charged with thwarting enforcement of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, that were not in the indictment against it, U.S. District Judge Dabney L. Friedrich ruled...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

District Of Columbia

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

February 16, 2018

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®