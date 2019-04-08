HP Vendor Seeks Sanctions For 'Objectively Frivolous' Claims

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 4:01 PM EDT) -- A vendor for Hewlett Packard has shot back at allegations that it forged invoices to smuggle electronic equipment into certain Latin American countries to avoid duties on the exports, telling a Florida federal judge that sanctions are warranted in light of the "objectively frivolous" claims. The MT 2005 Group, which supposedly partners with Hewlett-Packard to sell the equipment in Venezuela and Central America, on Monday asked the court to impose sanctions on Miami freight-forwarding company JAP Logistics Inc. after it sued the vendor in April for allegedly preparing invoices with inaccurate information in order to avoid duties and smuggle the products...

