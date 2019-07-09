Virgin Galactic SPAC Deal Launches Biz To $1.5B Valuation

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 1:58 PM EDT) -- Virgin Galactic on Tuesday said it has agreed to merge with a special purpose acquisition company in a move that will propel the commercial space travel company into the public markets with an enterprise value of $1.5 billion, in a deal steered by Skadden and Latham & Watkins. Virgin Galactic will merge with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings, a special purpose acquisition company operated by investment firms Social Capital and Hedosophia, in a deal that will see current SCH shareholders own roughly 49% of the new company. Under the terms of the deal, SCH founder and CEO Chamath Palihapitiya will invest $100...

