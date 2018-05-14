Feds, Alaska Tribal Health Co. Reach Deal In Funding Suit

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 2:26 PM EDT) -- The federal government has reached a deal with a tribally governed health care organization in its suit challenging an Indian Health Service decision that the organization says would reduce certain cost payments by millions of dollars. Norton Sound Health Corp. — along with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex M. Azar and IHS acting Director Rear Adm. Michael D. Weahkee — told a D.C. federal judge Monday they have reached a deal to resolve NSHC’s suit, but the filing didn’t provide further details regarding the settlement’s terms. Following the notice, U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper on Tuesday...

