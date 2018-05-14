Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Feds, Alaska Tribal Health Co. Reach Deal In Funding Suit

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 2:26 PM EDT) -- The federal government has reached a deal with a tribally governed health care organization in its suit challenging an Indian Health Service decision that the organization says would reduce certain cost payments by millions of dollars.

Norton Sound Health Corp. — along with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex M. Azar and IHS acting Director Rear Adm. Michael D. Weahkee — told a D.C. federal judge Monday they have reached a deal to resolve NSHC’s suit, but the filing didn’t provide further details regarding the settlement’s terms.

Following the notice, U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper on Tuesday...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

District Of Columbia

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

May 14, 2018

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®