NJ Justice Puzzles Over Judge's 'Infantile' Sexual Remarks

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 8:49 PM EDT) -- New Jersey Chief Justice Stuart Rabner on Tuesday questioned the ability of state Superior Court Judge John F. Russo Jr. to remain on the bench after the jurist asked an alleged sexual assault victim whether she closed her legs and later made "infantile" remarks about the matter to his court staff. During a hearing on ethics charges against Judge Russo, Justice Rabner pressed his attorney, Amelia Carolla, about the potential impact on "public confidence" in the state's court system if the judge were to preside over such cases in the future. "Could an informed, objective member of the public have confidence...

