Aykroyd's Vodka Co. Sues Again Over Head-Shaped Bottle IP

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 8:45 PM EDT) -- Dan Aykroyd's vodka company launched a new lawsuit on Monday in Illinois federal court alleging a Mexican tequila maker and its U.S. distributor knocked off the Aykroyd company's iconic head-shaped bottle, after the actor and comedy legend recently scored a win in a similar case. Aykroyd's company, Crystal Head Vodka maker Globefill Inc., accused Mexico-based tequila maker Matatena Spirits S.A. de C.V. and its U.S. distributor Stoller Imports Inc. of breaking federal trademark law by selling a tequila that comes in a clear, noggin-shaped vessel similar to the one Crystal Head has been using since 2008. Globefill said Matatena had applied...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS