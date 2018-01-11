'Illegal Rubber Stamp' Nullifies Pipeline Permits, Enviros Say

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 5:39 PM EDT) -- Permits issued by the Army Corps of Engineers for a 160-mile-long crude oil pipeline should be vacated because the agency "illegally rubber stamped" risk assessments without properly evaluating the project's impact, an environmental group told a Louisiana federal court. The Atchafalaya Basinkeeper, which protects the Atchafalaya Basin, the largest wetland forest in North America, argued in its Monday motion that the underlying permits for the pipeline should be tossed because the Army Corps of Engineers did not conduct an independent analysis of contractor Bayou Bridge Pipeline LLC's environmental impact findings. The group argued in its filing that courts have ruled that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS