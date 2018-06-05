Trump Can't Block Twitter Users, 2nd Circ. Says

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 11:22 AM EDT) -- The Second Circuit ruled Tuesday that President Donald Trump violated the First Amendment by blocking critics on Twitter, saying a president cannot “censor selected users because they express views with which he disagrees.” Siding with the Columbia University’s Knight First Amendment Institute and seven Twitter users Trump blocked, the appeals court affirmed a lower judge who ruled last year that blocking social media critics amounted to unconstitutional “viewpoint discrimination.” “The First Amendment does not permit a public official who utilizes a social media account for all manner of official purposes to exclude persons from an otherwise‐open online dialogue because they expressed...

