Tribe Wants In On Wash. Suit Over EPA Water Regs

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 8:15 PM EDT) -- A Washington tribe told a federal court Monday it wants to intervene in the state's suit accusing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency of violating the Clean Water Act by weakening the state's water quality standards at the request of the wood products industry. The Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe said in its motion to intervene that the rollback of water quality protections will disproportionately impact its members, as they consume seafood at a much higher rate than other Washington residents. "The presence and use of clean water is central to the plaintiff's way of life, health, and welfare," the tribe said. The tribe said...

