Columbia Gas Settles Claim Over Mass. Explosion Death

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 2:02 PM EDT) -- The family of an 18-year-old Massachusetts man who was killed as a result of gas explosions that rocked the Merrimack Valley last September has reached a settlement with Columbia Gas, according to an announcement Tuesday. The company will pay an undisclosed amount to settle claims by the family of Leonel Rondon, who was sitting in the driver's seat of a car in his friend's driveway when the car was crushed by a falling chimney after the house exploded. Rondon's death was the lone fatality resulting from a series of explosions and fires on Sept. 13 caused by over-pressurized gas lines. More than two...

