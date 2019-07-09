Russia Targets US Steel Duties In New WTO Case

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The Russian government has brought a World Trade Organization complaint against the U.S. over its tariffs on carbon-quality steel imported from Russia, the WTO said Tuesday. The complaint accuses the U.S. of violating global trade rules by slapping anti-dumping duties on imported hot-rolled flat-rolled carbon-quality steel from Russia, listing eight U.S. Department of Commerce decisions from 1999 to February 2019 that either imposed or reviewed the duties. According to Russia, these U.S. measures run afoul of the WTO's Anti-Dumping Agreement and the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade 1994 by "appear[ing] to nullify or impair the benefits" to Moscow under the...

