NJ Atty Ducks Cost Of Removing Name From Ex-Firm's Videos

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Begelman & Orlow PC must reimburse a former name partner for half the cost of removing references to him from its marketing videos but the law firm can continue using a video showing the back of his head, a New Jersey state appeals court said Tuesday. In Paul R. Melletz's lawsuit against the firm and his onetime partners, the appellate panel upheld part of a trial court order last year denying Melletz's bid to have the footage of the back of his head removed from the firm's website. But the appellate court tossed the part of the lower court ruling that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS