Loja Real Estate Snaps Up 3 Shopping Centers For $86M

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 5:46 PM EDT) -- California-based Loja Real Estate said Tuesday that it has dropped a combined $86.4 million on a trio of shopping centers in Colorado, Iowa and Washington since the end of December. The private equity real estate investment firm snapped up the Village West shopping center in late December and the Woodgate Center and Water Tower Place shopping centers in May, the firm said in a statement. According to Loja Real Estate's website, the Walnut Creek, California-based firm was formed in 2009 to buy U.S. retail real estate assets on behalf of investors. Loja Real Estate, which is owned by Loja Group LLC, said...

