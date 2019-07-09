Woman Can Challenge Arbitral Award Despite Missed Hearing

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A Georgia woman isn't barred from challenging an arbitration loss in Illinois state court simply because an unexpected snowstorm kept her from the mandatory hearing that resolved her personal injury claim, the Illinois Appellate Court has ruled. While courts can block parties who don't show up for mandatory arbitration hearings from challenging their results, they should weigh whether the absence resulted from "a deliberate and pronounced disregard for the rules and the court," the three-judge First District panel ruled on Monday. The court said the record showed Georgia resident Tamika Hobbs "did nearly all that she could have reasonably done" to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS