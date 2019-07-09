FCC Sets Date To Cut Red Tape Around Small Sat Licensing

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 7:19 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission is ready to take the next step to overhaul the licensing process for small satellites, the agency's head announced Tuesday at an industry meeting in Washington, D.C. Standing under broad wooden beams carefully inscribed with state names and Latin proverbs, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai told the crowd gathered at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce event that the draft order he issued on the matter would be made public Thursday. Pai walked the room through his vision for a simpler, more streamlined application process for small satellites, or smallsats, which generally weigh less than 1100 pounds — which is...

