2nd Circ. Axes Law Limiting Runway Length At Conn. Airport

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 8:46 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit moved Tuesday to invalidate a Connecticut state law limiting the runway length at Tweed-New Haven Airport, finding the statute was preempted by the Federal Aviation Act in a reversal of a lower court’s decision.

The three-judge panel, in an opinion written by Circuit Judge Barrington D. Parker, ruled that because the state had conceded the length of a runway impacts a plane’s weight load and passenger capacity, it is essentially an air safety issue covered by the Federal Aviation Act.

Therefore, the runway statute is preempted and the suit brought by Tweed-New Haven Airport Authority seeking to overturn...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Appellate - 2nd Circuit

Nature of Suit

3950 LOCAL QUESTION-Constitutional

Date Filed

October 27, 2017

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

