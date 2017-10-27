2nd Circ. Axes Law Limiting Runway Length At Conn. Airport

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 8:46 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit moved Tuesday to invalidate a Connecticut state law limiting the runway length at Tweed-New Haven Airport, finding the statute was preempted by the Federal Aviation Act in a reversal of a lower court’s decision. The three-judge panel, in an opinion written by Circuit Judge Barrington D. Parker, ruled that because the state had conceded the length of a runway impacts a plane’s weight load and passenger capacity, it is essentially an air safety issue covered by the Federal Aviation Act. Therefore, the runway statute is preempted and the suit brought by Tweed-New Haven Airport Authority seeking to overturn...

