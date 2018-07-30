Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

EQT Must Pay For Underground Gas Storage, Landowners Say

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 3:20 PM EDT) -- More than 100 Pennsylvania landowners in Allegheny, Greene and Washington counties said EQT Corp. has improperly stored natural gas beneath their homes without paying them, according to a proposed class action complaint filed Tuesday in Pittsburgh federal court.

The second amended complaint to a lawsuit originally filed in 2018 says EQT and its subsidiaries have not compensated landowners to use at least six underground formations of porous, permeable rock across the three counties, where the company pumps in gas and stores it when demand is low, then pumps it back out for sale when demand and prices get higher.

"Defendants have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Pennsylvania Western

Nature of Suit

Real Property: Other

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

July 30, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies