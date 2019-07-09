FCC's Carr Questions Educational Spectrum Licensees

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 9:56 PM EDT) -- An educational nonprofit has struck back against Commissioner Brendan Carr's insinuations that the group has not been complying with Federal Communications Commission rules related to its use of spectrum specially set aside for education purposes. The North American Catholic Educational Programming Foundation said Monday that a letter the commissioner sent it questioning its compliance with FCC regulations might merely be a smokescreen to distract from the agency's plan to "eliminate all educational and public interest benefits" from the slice of spectrum often referred to as the EBS, or Educational Broadband Service. "It is disappointing that Commissioner Carr's letter implies EBS is...

