Fed Circ. Backs $44M KBR Award In Iraq War Contract Dispute

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 9:33 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday confirmed a $44 million award to a KBR unit in a long-running contractual dispute with the U.S. Army over security costs related to an Iraq War supply contract, finding the Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals had correctly asserted its jurisdiction when it backed KBR's position. The ASBCA had properly found it had jurisdiction over Kellogg Brown & Root Services Inc.'s affirmative defense to the Army's attempt to claw back $44 million in security cost claims made under the massive LOGCAP III — Logistics Civil Augmentation Program — contract, the circuit court ruled in a nonprecedential decision,...

