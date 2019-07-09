Streaming Co. Leads 4 IPO Launches Set To Raise Over $1.8B

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 5:14 PM EDT) -- Four companies, led by a venture-backed Chinese streaming company's estimated $859 million offering, set price ranges on Tuesday for initial public offerings that could raise more than $1.8 billion combined, adding to a packed lineup of deals scheduled to price next week. Five law firms total are steering the four deals, when counting representation of issuers and underwriters, including three by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and two by Latham & Watkins LLP. Plus, Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, Cooley LLP and Shearman & Sterling LLP are advising one deal each. The companies going public span the gaming, biotechnology, wealth...

