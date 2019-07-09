Watchdog To Look Deeper Into DOD Contractor's Pricing

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 8:23 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of Defense watchdog will probe whether the heavily criticized business model used by aircraft parts manufacturer TransDigm hurts the DOD's ability to pay "fair and reasonable" prices for parts. The DOD Office of Inspector General will launch an investigation into whether TransDigm Group Inc.'s approach to defense contracting — the company has been accused of "price gouging" by DOD officials and lawmakers — "affects the DOD's ability to pay fair and reasonable prices for spare parts," following a request from several members of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, the watchdog announced Monday. The watchdog further noted it...

