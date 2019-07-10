DOD Contracts Include Small Biz Awardees On $7.5B Deal

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 8:53 PM EDT) -- Several contracts were awarded by the U.S. Department of Defense this week, and Law360 has rounded up some of the biggest. DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEMS AGENCY The Defense Information Systems Agency awarded 23 small businesses slots on a $7.5 billion, decadelong systems engineering and technology deal meant to help the U.S. Department of Defense improve its information technology capabilities. The announcement came more than a year after 14 large companies were awarded task orders under the contract, known as the unrestricted Systems Engineering, Technology and Innovation, or SETI, deal. Those awards were part of an unrestricted pool, whereas these new awards were...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS