Senate Panel Clears FAA Chief, Rail Board Picks

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 6:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation on Wednesday approved Stephen M. Dickson, a former Delta Air Lines senior vice president, to fill the long-vacant role of Federal Aviation Administration chief. The committee voted 14-12 to advance the nomination of Dickson, Delta's former vice president for flight operations, to be the FAA's permanent administrator more than 1 1/2 years after former administrator Michael Huerta stepped down in January 2018 after his term expired. Dickson still needs to be confirmed by the full Senate. Daniel K. Elwell, the agency's former deputy administrator, has been serving as acting administrator since then....

