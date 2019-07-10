State Dept. Official Defends 'Emergency' Arms Sale

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A senior State Department official on Wednesday defended the Trump administration’s contentious move to push through $8.1 billion in foreign arms sales to the Middle East using "emergency" authority, amid a barrage of bipartisan criticism, but said there were no immediate plans for any similar move. Members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee tore into Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs R. Clarke Cooper at a hearing called to discuss the emergency authorities contained in the Arms Export Control Act, criticizing the use of that emergency authorization to approve the sale of munitions to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates...

