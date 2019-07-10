Dems Urge SEC To Toughen Enviro, Social Disclosure Rules

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 8:03 PM EDT) -- Several Democratic legislators called on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to require that public companies increase disclosure regarding their policies on environmental and social matters on Wednesday, inviting resistance from GOP lawmakers who say existing disclosure mandates are discouraging companies from going public. The U.S. House Committee on Financial Services Committee debated drafts of five bills that would require public companies to reveal more information on numerous topics, including climate policies, political expenditures, human rights risks and how much they pay in taxes. These matters fall under the category of so-called “ESG” disclosures — meaning environmental, social and governance topics...

