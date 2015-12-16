Whirlpool Inks Faulty-Fridge Deal Worth Estimated $21M

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 7:12 PM EDT) -- Whirlpool Corp. has hammered out a deal worth an estimated $21 million that aims to resolve a proposed class action over allegedly defective refrigerators, according to filings Monday in California federal court. The Michigan-based appliance company agreed to provide replacement parts and pay for labor costs to fix refrigerators purportedly plagued by a defective drain tube that can freeze up and contribute to water leakage. The deal would cover an estimated 1.7 million “French-door, bottom-mount” refrigerators made by Whirlpool under its own name as well as the brand names Amana, Jenn-Air and KitchenAid, according to court records. Anyone who bought one...

