Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Asus Inks Overheating Laptop Deal Worth Up To $12M

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A group of Asus customers asked a California federal judge to sign off on a combination warranty extension and credit certificate deal worth up to $11.97 million to resolve allegations the company deceptively advertised laptops with power defects that cause them to drain batteries and overheat.

Taiwan-based Asus allegedly falsely advertised the suitability of two of its Rog Strix laptops as portable gaming computers when in reality they suffer from power defects that cause the battery to drain even when plugged into electrical outlets and the cooling system to inadequately dissipate heat to the point that the computers become hot to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Contract: Other

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

June 7, 2018

Law Firms

Companies