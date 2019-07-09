Calif. Electric Co. Beats Firefighter's Suit Over Shock Injury

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 8:22 PM EDT) -- A firefighter who suffered a severe electric shock after his fire engine’s ladder struck power lines could not prove Southern California Edison was responsible for his injuries, a California appellate court affirmed Monday, saying the firefighter kept changing his theories of liability. Judge Douglas P. Miller, writing for a unanimous panel, said firefighter Scott Travis Daniels contradicted himself in his deposition and could not create a triable issue of fact against the electric company. The case stems from a May 2014 incident in which Daniels was replacing fire hoses on his engine after extinguishing a blaze in Colton, California. Another firefighter...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS