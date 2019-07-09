Alarm Companies Say FCC Must Clarify Call-Blocking Order

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 3:57 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission should clarify a recent order allowing carriers to automatically block unwanted calls to make sure people don't miss important fire, burglary and carbon monoxide alerts, the alarm industry said in a new petition submitted to the commission. In a petition posted Tuesday, the Alarm Industry Communications Committee told the FCC that the new order in its current form doesn’t adequately inform customers about the shortcomings of the more aggressive call-blocking approaches carriers are allowed to take, including blocking of important alerts to residences as well as utilities, hospitals, government buildings and other critical institutions. "It is imperative that calls from alarm companies to their...

