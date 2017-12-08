Native American Cases To Watch In 2nd Half Of 2019

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 7:28 PM EDT) -- Native American law practitioners will be keeping close tabs on the U.S. Supreme Court's reboot of a murder case with major implications for tribal jurisdiction in Oklahoma as well as on Fifth Circuit challenges to the Indian Child Welfare Act and the Affordable Care Act and the first trial in the massive opioid multidistrict litigation. Here's a look at the cases attorneys who practice Native American law will be watching in the rest of 2019 and beyond. Carpenter v. Murphy This spring's most closely watched Supreme Court case for tribes is now the most hotly anticipated case of the fall as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS