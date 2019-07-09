Second Prenda 'Porn Troll' Attorney Sentenced To 5 Years

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 5:07 PM EDT) -- John Steele, an attorney who participated in an elaborate litigation scam over porn copyrights known as Prenda Law, was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison. The sentence came after Steele pled guilty in 2017 to conspiring to commit fraud and money laundering as part of the so-called porn troll scheme, which extorted millions in small settlements by filing sham copyright cases against myriad internet users over pornographic videos. The sentence was far more lenient than the 14 years facing Paul Hansmeier, Steele's accomplice who prosecutors described as the "Machiavellian presence" behind Prenda. Steele cooperated with prosecutors from the get-go, and...

