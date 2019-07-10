Asylum Bid Revived For Ghanaian Forced To Marry At 15

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A Ghanaian woman who was a child bride and suffered domestic abuse at the hands of multiple partners may get another chance to plead her case for asylum, the First Circuit held on Tuesday. The three-judge panel told the Board of Immigration Appeals, the immigration courts' appellate board, to explain more clearly why it had concluded that Jennifer Twum had not shown she would likely be persecuted if returned to Ghana, finding that the "ambiguities" in the board's decision "hinder review." The panel explained that the appellate board had not made clear whether it thought that Twum's testimony describing past abuse...

