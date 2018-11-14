Rival Can't Challenge Verdict Over Contract, Drug Co. Says

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania-based generic drug maker urged the Seventh Circuit Tuesday to reject a rival's attempt to revive claims that it reneged on a drug supply agreement and withheld a generic supply to manipulate profits. Bio-Pharm Inc. wants the court to let stand a jury verdict that ended the generic drug supply claims by Illinois-based Antrim Pharmaceuticals LLC. It argues that Antrim “forfeited its right” to challenge evidence the jury considered in deciding a breach-of-contract claim in the case because the company didn't seek to clarify the jury's verdict before appealing. The jury found for Bio-Pharm in October in a "general verdict" —...

