Construction Co. A $1.36M ‘Bait And Switch,’ Investors Say

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 2:42 PM EDT) -- A New York businessman induced investors to back a construction contracting venture, only to siphon off their $1.36 million investment in a “bait and switch” scheme, the investors told a New York trial court. William E. Cann committed fraud and breached his agreement with two investors when he diverted funds intended for Palm Contracting & Development LLC for his personal use, the venture’s backers said in a complaint filed Monday. Carmelo Starrantino and Borivoje Vukadinovic said they had teamed up with Cann to create Palm LLC, which was supposed to take on the rights to a construction contract, but were ultimately...

