Saul Ewing Adds International Tax Partner In Fla.

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP has bolstered its tax and global immigration and foreign investment practices with the addition of a new partner in its Miami office, the firm announced. Diane Nobile, who has 25 years of experience in international tax and commercial real estate law, joined as a partner on July 1, she told Law360 Wednesday. Prior to joining Saul Ewing, she ran her own law firm for a decade, the firm said in a statement earlier this month. Nobile told Law360 she had been looking for a larger platform that could accommodate the range of services her clients...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS