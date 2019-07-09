Mass. Atty's Email Spoofed In Real Estate Con, Feds Say

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A Rhode Island man was indicted Tuesday on charges that he spoofed a Massachusetts attorney's email in order to con a real estate buyer out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, Bay State prosecutors announced. In January 2018, 32-year-old Sayon Balogun, also known as "Oshine," and his co-conspirators allegedly gained access to email accounts belonging to a Massachusetts attorney who deals with real estate closings, prosecutors said. The alleged fraudsters then mimicked — or spoofed — the attorney's email address and sent emails to a Massachusetts resident who was in the process of legitimately buying real estate, according to the indictment....

