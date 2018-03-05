Immigrant Teens' Class Cert. Upheld In ICE Detention Suit

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 5:54 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has rebuffed the U.S. government's attempt to decertify a class of immigrant teenagers accusing the government of violating anti-trafficking laws by detaining them in adult facilities upon turning 18 without first considering less restrictive options. In a short order on Tuesday without an explanatory opinion, U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras preserved the class certification, apparently unpersuaded by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's argument that a new system for documenting custody determinations depletes the class. Judge Contreras said in his order that he was basing his decision on reasons provided in a telephone hearing on Tuesday that have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS