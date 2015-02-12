Bio-Rad's $24M DNA Patent Win Backed By Evidence: Judge

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 11:45 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge on Tuesday upheld a $24 million jury verdict for Bio-Rad in a patent suit over a droplet-based method of manipulating DNA, ruling the jury’s decision finding 10X Genomics Inc. had infringed three patents was “supported by substantial evidence.” U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews on Tuesday shot down 10X's December motion requesting a new trial or judgment as a matter of law that its droplet technology products don’t infringe the patents belonging to Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and the University of Chicago, that infringement wasn’t willful, and that the plaintiffs’ claims weren’t valid. Among other qualms with the verdict, 10X...

