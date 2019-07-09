Shell, Jiffy Lube Face Suit Over 'Oppressive' Pricing Scheme

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Two companies that own and operate Jiffy Lube motor oil change service centers in Illinois are suing Shell Oil Products US over what they called an “oppressive and arbitrary pricing scheme” that puts their businesses at a competitive disadvantage compared to other franchisees in the Chicagoland market. R Midwest Inc. and Driven Service Professionals Inc. claimed in a lawsuit Tuesday that Shell has unfairly charged them exorbitant prices for the same petroleum products it sells to other Jiffy Lube International Inc. franchisees at a lower cost. “Such discriminatory practices have caused a competitive harm to plaintiffs as the extremely high markup...

