Methane Leak Victims Can't Appeal SoCalGas Criminal Plea

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court ruled Tuesday that victims of a methane gas leak in 2015 cannot directly appeal Southern California Gas Co.'s criminal plea in order to seek restitution for all of their losses, yet it ordered a lower court to consider restitution for the unreported first three days of the leak. In a published opinion, the panel said victims do not have a right under California law to directly appeal a judgment or order in a criminal case, but they can still pursue monetary claims in civil court and have a trial court consider the amount of damages that resulted...

