Payment Platform Seeks Sanctions In Trade Secrets Fight

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 3:36 PM EDT) -- Payment platform RiverPay Inc. asked for sanctions against a rival payment systems company on Tuesday, telling a California federal court that Citcon USA LLC used confidential information gleaned from discovery in their litigation over trade secrets to file suit against another competitor. RiverPay filed an unredacted motion for sanctions against Citcon, arguing that Citcon’s counsel in a dispute over allegedly stolen source code violated a court order protecting sensitive information in the case by filing separate litigation against rival MaplePay Inc. and a former Citcon employee, Hang Miao. The suit against MaplePay and Miao is based entirely on information extracted from...

