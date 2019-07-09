AOC Sued Over Twitter Blocks After 2nd Circ. Trump Ruling

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 7:51 PM EDT) -- U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been unconstitutionally blocking her critics on Twitter, Jewish advocate Dov Hikind said Tuesday, hitting the New York Democrat with a federal lawsuit on the same day the Second Circuit ruled that President Donald Trump violated the First Amendment when he did the same thing. Hikind, a former New York assemblyman who identifies himself as an advocate for Jewish causes and for Israel, said Tuesday that Ocasio-Cortez blocked him on Twitter after his repeated criticisms, most recently in response to her referring to U.S. migrant detention centers as "concentration camps." And he's not the only one, Hikind said...

