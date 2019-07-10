NJ Country Club Must Face Hostile Work Claim From Ex-Cook

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 4:10 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Wednesday revived a discrimination claim against a country club from an ex-cook alleging he was harassed for more than a decade because he is Egyptian and Muslim, saying a trial court was wrong in finding the man's claim was filed too late. While such state Law Against Discrimination claims face a two-year statute of limitations, the appellate panel said Adel Mansour could pursue his hostile work environment claim under the continuing violation doctrine over conduct during his 13-year stint with Brooklake Club Corp. Inc., since at least one of the alleged incidents occurred within...

