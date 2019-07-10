Morgan Lewis Settles $30M Pa. Suit Over Alleged Conflict

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 8:23 PM EDT) -- Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP has inked a settlement to end a $30 million lawsuit accusing the firm of working against a client's interests by helping to build a case against it on behalf of a Wisconsin-based hospital system. The deal ends claims by a Willis Towers Watson unit as it sought to recoup fees paid to Morgan Lewis before it learned that the firm was assisting counsel for Meriter Health System Inc. put together a suit against the the unit. The claims involved an allegedly flawed retirement plan designed by a Willis Towers Watson predecessor. An attorney for Towers Watson...

