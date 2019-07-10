FCC Majority Votes To Commercialize Educational Spectrum

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 7:19 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission's Republican majority voted Wednesday to move forward on auctioning spectrum that used to be reserved for educational institutions and purposes, despite agency Democrats' objections that commercializing the band will erode important public interest obligations. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said during the agency's public meeting that removing the educational designation for the 2.5 GHz band will allow much of the unassigned licenses to move easily into the private sector, into the hands of the parties that will use them best to provide next-generation, or 5G, mobile service. Doing so will move away from a system where educational institutions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS