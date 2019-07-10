Ex-CEO Of Relativity Blasts Trustee's 'Excessive' Subpoena

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 4:19 PM EDT) -- A former CEO of defunct movie studio Relativity Media is asking a New York bankruptcy judge to reject a document request by the company’s liquidation trustee, saying it would be impossible to produce the information by the trustee’s deadline. In an objection filed Tuesday, Ryan Kavanaugh said the trustee’s request that he turn over three years of business documents and his personal computer under a 30-day deadline as possible evidence of corporate mismanagement was “manifestly excessive” and should be denied. “The requests go far beyond what could reasonably be considered necessary to 'the trustee’s evaluation of the trust assets and liabilities...

