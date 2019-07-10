Texas Doctor Beats Med Mal Suit On Bad Expert Report

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 8:41 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court has tossed claims against a doctor who was accused alongside Baylor University Medical Center of prematurely discharging a patient after surgery, causing him to later fall and suffer injuries, with the court saying the opinion by the patient’s medical expert couldn't support the case. A three-judge Fifth District Court of Appeals panel on Tuesday unanimously reversed a trial judge’s determination that Raymond Colquitt's expert report met the requirements laid out by the Texas Medical Liability Act. Colquitt had accused Dr. Matthew Lovitt and Baylor of negligently discharging him just hours after his gallbladder removal surgery, thus causing him...

