Miami Marlins Win Bid To Arbitrate $1.2B Sale Dispute

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 5:58 PM EDT) -- The Miami Marlins in state appeals court Wednesday won the right to compel arbitration of a dispute with Miami-Dade County and the city of Miami over their cut of proceeds from the team's $1.2 billion sale, as the court said the parties' contracts require. The Third District Court of Appeal said arbitration is clearly required by the language in a non-relocation agreement and an operating agreement the Major League Baseball team entered into with the county and the city in 2009 in connection with securing public funding for construction of a $600 million stadium. At issue in the underlying dispute is...

